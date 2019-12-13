Advance on transport tax paid by 98.5% of car owners

Advance payment of transport tax has been paid by almost all car owners. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Taxes and Levies Sergei Nalivaiko. This year the updated Tax Code has taken effect. The car owners will have to pay transport tax, which according to information. Last year 300 thousand drivers made an advance payment, the other 900 thousand are either privileged drivers or those who paid state tax for the previous year. The total amount of advance payment is 42 million rubles.



This year Belarusians will also pay an advance on the apartment tax, even if it is the only one in ownership. Thus, they are equalized with the owners of individual houses. This is a property tax and it must be paid before November 15.



