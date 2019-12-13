Advance payment for transport tax must be made before December 15

The time has come for an advance payment of the transport tax. This must be done before December 15. Notices to the owners of cars registered in the traffic police database have already been sent. Benefits for rare cars, electric vehicles, discounts for pensioners are still in force. Deputy Head of the main department of the Ministry of Taxes and Duties of Belarus Tatiana Putrik inviteseveryone to turn to the tax authorities for details, since the procedure is carried out in a new way for the first time.



