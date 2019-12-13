3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
35th anniversary of accident at Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant commemorated in National Archives of Belarus
The site brought together the participants of the international exhibition project "Chernobyl: from accident to revival". A conference was held with the participation of representatives of the Department for Elimination of the Consequences of the Catastrophe at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Polesie Radiation-Ecological Reserve, the Department for Archives and Records Management of the Ministry of Justice. They talked about the recent history of Belarus and life after Chernobyl, discussed state programs that made it possible to minimize the consequences of the accident and to revive the economic complex and protect people in the affected territories.
The exposition dedicated to the anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster contains hundreds of documents and photographs found in the affected territories. For the first time, materials with the "secret" stamp will be revealed. Not only Belarusian archivists, but also colleagues from the leading archives of the Russian Federation took part in the creation of the project.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All