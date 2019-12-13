35th anniversary of accident at Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant commemorated in National Archives of Belarus

The site brought together the participants of the international exhibition project "Chernobyl: from accident to revival". A conference was held with the participation of representatives of the Department for Elimination of the Consequences of the Catastrophe at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Polesie Radiation-Ecological Reserve, the Department for Archives and Records Management of the Ministry of Justice. They talked about the recent history of Belarus and life after Chernobyl, discussed state programs that made it possible to minimize the consequences of the accident and to revive the economic complex and protect people in the affected territories.