Belarus and China are at the peak of their relations. In just 10 years, trade between the countries has tripled. One of the reasons is the high level of trust in Belarus and in Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko personally.

Alexey Avdonin, Chairman of the Board of the Znanie Society:

"China treats Belarus as an equal partner due to the extremely high level of trust in the Belarusian President, who ensures the implementation of all understandings reached and does not tolerate negligence or leniency. This is important for China."

According to the Chairman of the Board of the Znanie Society, China is developing rapidly and is a driving force of the global economy, and Belarus's goal is to incorporate as many cutting-edge projects from China as possible into its economy. "Belarus needs automotive manufacturing, shipbuilding, telecommunications, and space exploration. The Belarusian state is ready to participate in all these projects," Alexey Avdonin has stated.