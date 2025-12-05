"The ban on the Communist Party traditionally indicates only one thing: that far-right forces, primarily those aligned with big business and political thugs, are seeking to usurp power, because the Communist Party and trade unions are always focused on protecting workers' rights. A ban on the Communist Party is usually followed by a ban on trade union movements and any labor protests. Therefore, this is happening at a time when the Polish authorities expect a deterioration in socio-economic conditions, rising unemployment, inflation, poverty, and homelessness in Poland. As a result, it is natural to eliminate those political forces that could support ordinary workers, ordinary citizens of Poland."