Avdonin: Belarus passes most serious sovereignty test

The speech of Alexander Lukashenko at the Independence Day festivities was widely discussed. The President touched upon the most pressing issues. First and foremost, of course, is security. The unipolar world is crumbling, and the architecture of international security is losing stability. Political analyst Alexey Avdonin dwelt in more detail on the issue.

The Western geopolitical hawks are not going to cede their influence on the international arena and are ready for anything. And Belarus continues to be drawn into these processes. Therefore, the expert stressed, we are passing a serious test for the right to have our own sovereign state.