One of the methods of provocation is the forecasts of global funds that fuel protest moods in society. This is the opinion of analyst Alexei Avdonin. Remember how the global investment funds and think tanks forecasts sparked off defaults on government debt, collapses of national currencies, total impoverishment of the population, protests with riots against the background of a general humanitarian catastrophe. All this could lead to the formation of conditions for a civil war in different regions of the planet.



Alexey Avdonin, analyst at the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies:



“There is an element of governance built on this. First they create a negative forecast, then they begin to form public opinion through the media platforms, through the global media, the expectation of this end of the world. That is how they not only control public opinion but also effectively control the speculative capital. As a result, markets begin to fluctuate. The investment banks themselves make money on this. This is a business process, nothing more.”



The analyst emphasized that since the second half of last year we have been living amidst permanent direct provocations. However, in his opinion, any provocation or attempt to organize an armed conflict should be stopped immediately.



