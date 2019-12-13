Youngest air fleet in Europe

The air fleet of the national air carrier of Belarus will be enlarged with new airplanes this month. The General Director of Belavia told about it in an interview to our TV channel. Igor Cherginets said that today our air company has the youngest fleet in Europe. The average age of the aircraft is a little over 10 years. A particular attention is paid to safety and comfort for passengers. And by the end of the year, old planes will be decommissioned, and new ones will take their place. New generation airliners are expected this month.



This year, the national airline is 25 years old. During this time, the number of passengers has increased many times, from 300 thousand to 4 million a year. 56 scheduled routes and at least a 100 charters have been launched.



