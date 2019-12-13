3.42 RUB
Belarusian emergency aviators help extinguish forest fires in Turkey
Belarusian aviators continue the fight against natural elements in Turkey. Two MI-8 helicopters have already performed 70 flights over the country and dumped water on the fires nearly 300 times. In addition, our helicopters helped to deliver several dozen Turkish rescuers to the places of elimination of fires. The flight and technical personnel of the Belarusian Emergencies Ministry will stay in Turkey until October. The territory of Belarus is also monitored from the height. Since the beginning of the year, aviators have made more than 200 flights. During the flights, 140 fires were discovered. It is aviation monitoring that allows to detect fires in ecosystems at an early stage, which helps to quickly cope with fire and minimize the consequences.
