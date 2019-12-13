Belarusian aviators extinguish forest fires in Turkey

They have already made no less than 130 flights. Our helicopter rescuers help to extinguish forest fires in Turkey. During 190 hours, they have discharged water into the hot spots more than 6 hundred times. Also the fighters of the Ministry of Emergency Situations deliver Turkish rescuers to places of fire suppression. Belarusian aviation provides similar assistance in Greece, Russia, Latvia and Georgia. Also, the Ministry of Emergency Situations helped the residents of Serbia affected by the flood.



