3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian aviators extinguish forest fires in Turkey
They have already made no less than 130 flights. Our helicopter rescuers help to extinguish forest fires in Turkey. During 190 hours, they have discharged water into the hot spots more than 6 hundred times. Also the fighters of the Ministry of Emergency Situations deliver Turkish rescuers to places of fire suppression. Belarusian aviation provides similar assistance in Greece, Russia, Latvia and Georgia. Also, the Ministry of Emergency Situations helped the residents of Serbia affected by the flood.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All