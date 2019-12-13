Aviation of Ministry of Emergency Situations of Belarus liquidate large fire in Turkey

Aviation of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Belarus took part in the liquidation of a large fire near Turkish city of Milas. The fire raged over an area of over 12 hectares. The strong wind complicated the task. Several aircraft were involved in the work, including Mi-8 of Belarusian rescuers. The total combat raid was 7 hours 35 minutes, 42 water discharges were performed. The fire has been extinguished, after completing the combat mission, Belarusian board continues to be on duty. It is not the first year that Belarus has been providing assistance in extinguishing fires in ecosystems of different countries. Our crews have proved to be highly qualified specialists capable of working in difficult mountainous terrain.