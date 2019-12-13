Aviation of Ministry of Emergency Situations of Belarus extinguishes large fire in Turkish Marmaris region

Belarusian rescuers help our colleagues to liquidate a large forest fire in the region of the Turkish Marmaris. The crew of the Mi-8 performed three flights the day before, which took 6 hours. Our board works in an international team together with other helicopters and airplanes. The city is being protected from the strongest fire with joint efforts of ground forces. Mi-8 again begins to extinguish fires after a short night break, during which the ground aviation specialists of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Belarus are carrying out maintenance of the helicopter. Belarusian helicopters are located in another part of Turkey. This crew is also ready for missions and, if requested by local authorities, will fly to another outbreak.

