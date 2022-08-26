Belarusian Emergencies Ministry celebrates 20th anniversary

The MES aviation celebrates the 20th anniversary today. In honor of the anniversary, the rescuers held a joint training with the law enforcement agencies at Lipki airfield near Minsk. With the help of helicopters MES fighters worked out different elements of combat operations to prevent and eliminate emergencies and ensure national security. Today the MES helicopters are on duty not only in Belarus. Every year a team of our rescuers goes to Turkey to eliminate fires in the mountainous areas.



Alexander Khudoleyev, First Deputy Minister for Emergency Situations of Belarus:



Today our aviation is a modern unit, one of the elite units of the Ministry of Emergencies. It is a rather difficult period now - the fire-hazardous season. Many areas have banned or restricted access to forests. Our aviation performs daily flights to monitor the situation. Fires in the forests and territories occur every day, but on the whole the situation is under control. So the situation is not alarming.



A multifunctional complex was opened for the rescuers in a festive atmosphere at the Lipki airfield. There will be a control tower, from which flights will be directed, boxes for special vehicles of MES, training classes and offices for the staff and forces on duty.



