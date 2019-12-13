PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Aviation starts training for May 9

The airсraft including combat helicopters, fighters, attack aircraft and military transport aircraft began training over the Minsk Sea. In the sky flew! The training was observed by the Minister of Defense, Secretary of State of the Security Council, Commander of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces.

