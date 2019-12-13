Belarus may start producing hydrogen-powered buses

Electric passenger transport has been operating on the Belarusian roads and in neighboring countries for several years, but the battery life is not eternal, the developers are thinking about the introduction of a new type of fuel, reports Sputnik.

Belarus may start the production of passenger vehicles on hydrogen fuel. This was reported to journalists by Deputy Director General of BKM Holding plant for innovative development Oleg Bytsko.

According to him, in neighboring Russia, the topic of hydrogen vehicles, both commercial and passenger, is being discussed at the highest level. "Therefore, we must be ready for such a turn of events and keep up with our friends-competitors," Bytsko emphasized.

He noted that the most promising passenger and commercial transportation now is the electric transport. However, due to the fact that the battery has a limited capacity (about 200 kilometers on a single charge), the developers are thinking about the introduction of a more promising type of fuel.