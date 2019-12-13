3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus may start producing hydrogen-powered buses
Electric passenger transport has been operating on the Belarusian roads and in neighboring countries for several years, but the battery life is not eternal, the developers are thinking about the introduction of a new type of fuel, reports Sputnik.
Belarus may start the production of passenger vehicles on hydrogen fuel. This was reported to journalists by Deputy Director General of BKM Holding plant for innovative development Oleg Bytsko.
According to him, in neighboring Russia, the topic of hydrogen vehicles, both commercial and passenger, is being discussed at the highest level. "Therefore, we must be ready for such a turn of events and keep up with our friends-competitors," Bytsko emphasized.
He noted that the most promising passenger and commercial transportation now is the electric transport. However, due to the fact that the battery has a limited capacity (about 200 kilometers on a single charge), the developers are thinking about the introduction of a more promising type of fuel.
"Such a mileage is often not satisfactory for the customer. Because buses can travel 300 or 350 kilometers per day. By equipping electric buses with fuel cells powered by hydrogen, which is stored in cylinders, we will be able to fulfill the requirements (of customers)," Bytsko assured.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All