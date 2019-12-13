Junk cars from Minsk streets to be taken to impoundment, and then reclaimed

There are flat tires, rusty doors, and broken windows. Abandoned cars are not just cluttering up the capital's yards, at times they prevent the passage of fire engine and ambulances. Today, there are several thousands of abandoned “snowdrops” in Minsk. Junk cars are taken to impoundment in a month after the owner is notified. If the owner does not pick up the car three months after the impounding, the car is disposed of and goes for scrap metal.



To get your vehicle back and cleaned up, you have to pay for a tow truck and for the time spent in the impoundment. In most cases, the owner of the abandoned car is found. Car owners are warned to have their car repaired or to move it to a guarded parking.



