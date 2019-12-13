3.42 RUB
Automated systems come into service of Minsk Communications Regiment
The efficiency of the aviation control system is likely to significantly improve. This is how the Ministry of Defense commented on the delivery of new equipment to the military units of the Air Force and the Air Defense. The units received Russian-made automated reconnaissance, control and communication systems "Pustelga". The systems will be included in the unified automated control system of the Air Force and Air Defense and is going to improve the quality and increase the range of communication and data transfer.
