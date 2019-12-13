Motor rally-marathon "Symbol of Unity" held in Grodno Region

Participants of the republican rally "Symbol of Unity" continue to unite Belarusians.

The fourth day began in Grodno near the Mound of Glory. The memory of soldiers who died during the Great Patriotic War was honored. The participants of the rally were given a symbol of the rally- a Bag of Grain.

There are more than 300 kilometers of track ahead. The rally will take place in all districts of Grodno Region. And tomorrow the residents of Vitebsk Region will continue the "Symbol of Unity" campaign.