Motor rally-marathon "Symbol of Unity" held in Grodno Region
Participants of the republican rally "Symbol of Unity" continue to unite Belarusians.
The fourth day began in Grodno near the Mound of Glory. The memory of soldiers who died during the Great Patriotic War was honored. The participants of the rally were given a symbol of the rally- a Bag of Grain.
There are more than 300 kilometers of track ahead. The rally will take place in all districts of Grodno Region. And tomorrow the residents of Vitebsk Region will continue the "Symbol of Unity" campaign.
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
