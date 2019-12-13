3.43 RUB
Rally "Symbol of Unity" finishes at Mound of Glory
A large-scale auto-race "Symbol of Unity" finished in Belarus! The patriotic marathon passed through all regions of the country in 13 days: the route was about 6 500 kilometers. The column started from Maryina Gorka today. The participants gathered in historical and cultural complex "Walk of Glory". Flowers were laid at the memorial sign in the Shashkovka tract. This is the place of mass burning of people of the Trostenets concentration camp. The rally ended at the Mound of Glory.
The main element of campaign "The Symbol of Unity" was the grain of the new harvest. The loaf will be baked from it already tomorrow. The bread will be sent to all regions and the capital by the National Unity Day.
