3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
"Symbol of Unity" rally starts from walls of legendary Brest Fortress "Symbol of Unity"
A large-scale motor rally started on September 3 from the walls of the legendary Brest Fortress. A large column, decorated with national flags, will travel for almost two weeks and cover seven thousand kilometers. The action will unite all 118 districts. Stops will be made at iconic historical sites. The participants have already visited the Kamenets Tower, a unique defensive structure for Belarus, the grandiose Ruzhany palace. The symbol of the run is the grain harvested in the fields of the country. Each region will contribute to the common loaf, which will be baked for the Day of National Unity.
Today the rally "Symbol of Unity" continues its journey through the towns of the Brest Region. Being together in the Year of National Unity, is the main message of the marathon. The column of patriots will start in Stolin and will travel hundreds of kilometers through the iconic historical sites of the region. The today's car rally will end in Baranovichi.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All