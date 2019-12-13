"Symbol of Unity" rally starts from walls of legendary Brest Fortress "Symbol of Unity"

A large-scale motor rally started on September 3 from the walls of the legendary Brest Fortress. A large column, decorated with national flags, will travel for almost two weeks and cover seven thousand kilometers. The action will unite all 118 districts. Stops will be made at iconic historical sites. The participants have already visited the Kamenets Tower, a unique defensive structure for Belarus, the grandiose Ruzhany palace. The symbol of the run is the grain harvested in the fields of the country. Each region will contribute to the common loaf, which will be baked for the Day of National Unity.