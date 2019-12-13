PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

"Symbol of Unity" motor rally: thousands of miles, 118 towns, hundreds of participants and Belarus memorable places

Rally "Symbol of Unity" continues its journey across the country. The large column, decorated with national flags, visited Pinsk. Patriots took part in a rally at the monument to the soldiers who liberated the city in 1944. After that, the rally visited Luninets, Lyakhovichi, Gantsevichi. The last point of the marathon in the Brest Region was Baranovichi. In just almost two weeks, the action will unite all 118 districts of the country. The symbol of the project is grain harvested in the country's fields. Each region will contribute to the common loaf, which will be baked for the Day of Unity, September 17.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All