3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Motor rally for Belarus held in Dubrovno
The volunteers of the youth movement in Dubrovno as well as the veterans of Komsomol held a motor rally timed to the 100th anniversary of the organization. Several dozens of cars and bikes with state symbols started from the monument to the Heroine of Soviet Union Anna Nikandrova, laid flowers to the monuments of the village and held a solemn meeting at Rylenki memorial complex.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All