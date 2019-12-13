3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Rally "For United Belarus!" brings together Mogilev and Bykhov patriots
The programme includes charity events (gifts will be presented to the boarding school), as well as an extensive historical and cultural programme: a visit to the local history museum of the district centre, and Barkalabovo Monastery, which this year celebrates its 380th anniversary.
The participants of the rally will also visit the Ludchitskaja hill, the memorial of military glory, a symbol of courage and heroism. A moment of silence will be observed for the fallen defenders of the homeland.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Patriarch Kirill on his birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Olympic champion Antonina Koshel on her anniversary
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All