Rally "For United Belarus!" brings together Mogilev and Bykhov patriots

The programme includes charity events (gifts will be presented to the boarding school), as well as an extensive historical and cultural programme: a visit to the local history museum of the district centre, and Barkalabovo Monastery, which this year celebrates its 380th anniversary.

The participants of the rally will also visit the Ludchitskaja hill, the memorial of military glory, a symbol of courage and heroism. A moment of silence will be observed for the fallen defenders of the homeland.

