Motor rallies "For United Belarus" bring together hundreds of Belarusians in Minsk and near Barrow of Glory

The principal message of the event is to understand each other, to build a constructive dialogue, and to continue working together for the benefit of the country.



More than a hundred cars with the state symbols and message "For United Belarus” have joined the action. Patriotic motor rally started today from the site near the capital water park "Lebyazhy", passed along Minsk Ring Road, Independence and Pobeditelei avenues. The time and day have been chosen perfectly, the participants of the campaign emphasize: Everyone came here on their own day off to make a loud statement about their position.



The motor rally has united those who love their country and have great respect for what we, Belarusians, have today, for what has been created during the years of independence, for peace and tranquility on our land. The rally has brought together not only residents of the capital, Minskers were joined by guests from Mogilev, Gomel, Vitebsk, Grodno and other regions of the country. Such actions in support of peaceful Belarus have become a national trend in recent weeks: The regional and district centers have already felt the atmosphere of such motor rallies, more than fifty of them, by the way, have been held across the country.



Another large-scale motor rally was held today in the area of the Barrow of Glory. The action "Golden Ring of Minsk Region" has gathered the patriots of the country. The place was not chosen by chance - it is a symbol of heroism and feat of warriors-liberators. We remember! We are proud! The participants of the action showed that they are not indifferent to the future of their country. Goodness, mercy, decency is in the heart of every Belarusian. The marathon continued with a patriotic motor rally "For Strong and Independent Country".



