Ball in Bolshoi Theater of Belarus to be held for 14th time on Old New Year night

More than 100 couples and 12 dances. The Ball in the Bolshoi Theater of Belarus will be held on the Old New Year night for the 14th time. Guests from many cities of Belarus came for an opportunity to celebrate in the company of the Bolshoi Theatre.

After two months of rehearsals, a bright procession will open the ball today in the spirit of the best Venetian Carnivals. Jugglers, stilt-walkers and fantastic costumes. During the party, in addition to the classical part, the participants will enjoy a big concert on the main stage, karaoke with the stars, fascinating quests and dancing master classes. The Ball will last until 2 am and will end with a spectacular show of fire and light performances.