3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Ball in Bolshoi Theater of Belarus to be held for 14th time on Old New Year night
More than 100 couples and 12 dances. The Ball in the Bolshoi Theater of Belarus will be held on the Old New Year night for the 14th time. Guests from many cities of Belarus came for an opportunity to celebrate in the company of the Bolshoi Theatre.
After two months of rehearsals, a bright procession will open the ball today in the spirit of the best Venetian Carnivals. Jugglers, stilt-walkers and fantastic costumes. During the party, in addition to the classical part, the participants will enjoy a big concert on the main stage, karaoke with the stars, fascinating quests and dancing master classes. The Ball will last until 2 am and will end with a spectacular show of fire and light performances.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All