Do you know what Donald Trump, Alexander Lukashenko, and American emissary John Cole, who a year ago didn't even know where Belarus was on a map, have in common? They are united by economic expediency. It turns out that American farmers desperately need Belarusian potash.

Let's remember how we were assured that Belarusian potash was the "lifeblood of the regime" that needed to be cut off. Lithuania, inspired by this slogan and support from Brussels, tightened the screws with such enthusiasm that it left the port of Klaipeda empty-handed. Or rather, with an empty berth.

The reality, as often happens, turned out to be quite different. Almost as painful as Lithuania's recent admission that its China policy over Taiwan was misguided.

Empty ports and billions wasted

While Lithuania was playing geopolitics and losing around a billion dollars a year, trains carrying Belarusian potash simply went to Russian ports: Ust-Luga and St. Petersburg. So, to punish Minsk, they had to make Moscow earn even more. Brilliant, right?

The result of the sanctions policy is this: Belaruskali is alive, Russian ports are counting their additional profits, and Lithuania is left with a €12 billion arbitration claim. And then Trump's special envoy, John Cole, entered the picture. He told Vilnius and made a simple point: "Guys, stop playing 'sanctions.' Come to the negotiating table and open the way for potash, because we, America, need it."

Lithuania has fallen into a classic trap. The American boss gives the order, and the European partners, who haven't yet lifted their sanctions, say no. This is called "getting caught in the crossfire." Washington simply wants cheap fertilizer for its agriculture and a reduction in tensions. Lithuania talks about certain political demands as conditions. But understanding what exactly is not so easy. Let's look at the numbers. Until 2022, the transit of Belarusian potash through Lithuania accounted for a third (!) of the port of Klaipėda's turnover—over 10 million tons per year. Now, it's about 2%, and this is mostly fats and oils, which weren't affected by the sanctions. Klaipėda today is almost like a ghost of the past.

Fertilizer crisis in the market

Andrey Starikov, editor-in-chief of the Baltnews news agency:

"The US is experiencing a fertilizer shortage, which is causing the already planned costs of the sowing campaign to rise rapidly. Some neighbors have abandoned sowing altogether—Estonia has already announced this. Overall, the crisis in the fertilizer market, not only potash but also nitrogen and phosphate fertilizers, is becoming increasingly clear, more pronounced, and will scale up. This is a major problem for global food security and food prices. Agriculture, and livestock farming in particular, is heavily dependent on fertilizers: forage crops require nitrogen, phosphate, and potash fertilizers."

Empty ports and railway losses

Lithuanian Railways has gone from being a profitable entity to a loss-making operation, which the government is forced to supplement from the budget. To avoid drowning, they received €367 million in state loans over four years. Carriers and freight forwarders—everyone's in the red. And Belarus? It continues to sell potash. Only now through Russia.

Vilnius thought it was punishing its neighbor, but it ended up punishing its own citizens. And now Cole comes along and says, "Guys, let's get back to money, not your political fantasies." Imagine the face of a Lithuanian politician explaining to his voters that they lost billions of euros and their transit hub status just so... So what? So that Russian ports could become even richer? Cole's proposal is a simple statement: either you turn on your brain and start talking to Minsk, or you'll be left with nothing. And this isn't so much politics as pure mathematics. The idea was fantastic—to strangle Belaruskali so that Minsk would suffocate. But the opposite happened. Russia happily picked up the transit business and earned billions. The port of Klaipėda lost its millions, and Lithuanian Railways lost itss. America has simply taken off its rose-colored glasses and remembered what a market economy is. Europe, and especially Lithuania, hasn't yet. When you start confusing business with the strange values of a fashionable agenda, business ends.

Vilnius is in a difficult situation. On the one hand, opening the road would mean admitting the failure of sanctions and its foreign policy of recent years. On the other hand, not opening it would leave the ports empty, and so would its pockets. And the US would be dissatisfied. It could lose Washington's support.