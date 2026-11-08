Participants in the Eurasian Security Conference have expressed a desire for greater focus to be placed on historical memory at next year’s event.

Saiful Hoque, former Ambassador of Bangladesh to Russia—with concurrent accreditation to Belarus, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Ukraine—noted that Belarus and President Alexander Lukashenko are currently doing a great deal for the sake of peace, including in the realm of food security—an effort particularly valued by Asian nations.

Saiful Hoque spoke highly of the address delivered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Eurasian Security Conference.

According to him, the head of state’s speech carries significant weight. Lukashenko discussed the changing global landscape and the necessity of strengthening cooperation between Belarus and Asian countries—most notably Bangladesh, India, and their neighbors.

The diplomat emphasized that Belarus could make a substantial contribution to food security; given the large population of Asia, this would further bolster the country’s positive international image.

Saiful Hoque also pointed out that Belarus played a major role in the victory in the Great Patriotic War—a piece of history that remains unknown to many.

"When the next conference takes place, Belarus should bring this chapter to light," he said.