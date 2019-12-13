Banks to develop mortgage conditions by October

Banks must offer Belarusians new mortgage conditions by the middle autumn. A decree will be worked out. It will provide for the accommodation purchasing on a loan secured by the real estate. One can buy only ready apartment in the secondary market. Mortgage will not be giving on apartments under construction. The apartment will be the guarantee of loan return. The guarantors won't be needed.



Mortgage loan will allow one to buy a house, as well as a share in the right of ownership. Mortgage also covers land ownership.

