Banks to be able to provide individuals with loan deferrals
Belarusian banks are recommended to provide deferrals on loans to citizens. The decision was taken by the Council of Ministers. Thus, a bank will be able to defer the repayment of consumer loans at the request of the borrower for six months. In case of loans for real estate financing, the deferment will be given for a year with the extension of loan repayment for the same period.
