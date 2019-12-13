3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
Belarus' banking sector operating steadily
The banking sector of Belarus is working steadily, announced the national regulator following the assessment of the situation in the financial market. We managed to mitigate the effect of last year's shocks: the safety margin allowed us to avoid difficulties. The food prices have risen by almost 18.5%. This is the highest level in 14 years. And here, of course, it's important to protect the customer, so that he could buy goods he needs most at a reasonable price. Measures are taken jointly by the National Bank and MART, which control prices for socially important products.
