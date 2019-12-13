3.39 RUB
Baranets: "Oreshnik" is a missile with a crazy speed
Russian military expert Viktor Baranets spoke about what the newest hypersonic system "Oreshnik" is.
"This is a missile with a crazy speed," he said. "Today in the world there are no such means of capturing a target that flies at such a crazy speed of 12 or 15 times the speed of sound. Western radars do not take it, they will not have time to intercept it. Naturally, if they cannot intercept it in the air and determine the flight trajectory, they certainly cannot catch up with the missile, this "Oreshnik" of ours. Our scientists filled it with the most modern control, refueling, equipment, and aiming systems. Everything that our military-industrial complex could give to a modern missile, it gave."
Viktor Baranets called for attention to the fact that the charges were not nuclear. "This is a hypersonic missile with non-nuclear warhead. It hits quite far. Like all medium-range missiles, its range is from 1,000 km to 5,500 km. Well, you can easily determine that this missile will reach any European NATO capital, including UK," the military expert stated.
