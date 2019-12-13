Baranets: "Oreshnik" is a missile with a crazy speed

"This is a missile with a crazy speed," he said. "Today in the world there are no such means of capturing a target that flies at such a crazy speed of 12 or 15 times the speed of sound. Western radars do not take it, they will not have time to intercept it. Naturally, if they cannot intercept it in the air and determine the flight trajectory, they certainly cannot catch up with the missile, this "Oreshnik" of ours. Our scientists filled it with the most modern control, refueling, equipment, and aiming systems. Everything that our military-industrial complex could give to a modern missile, it gave."