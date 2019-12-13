3.42 RUB
Baizhanov: Armenia should pay heed to recommendations of Belarus President
Kazakhstan will chair the CSTO in 2024. Yerlan Baizhanov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus, told the "Panorama" program what are the tasks for this year.
The emphasis on diplomatic means of conducting foreign policy, interaction with other international organizations - this is quite an important aspect in the international agenda today, the diplomat said. "The CSTO is experiencing certain difficulties in this situation. Let's say that at the moment Armenia, at least, declares its new some kind of vision regarding this organization," the ambassador said.
Yerlan Baizhanov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus:
I did not here Pashinyan's statement, but I listened to Lukashenko's statement on this issue. I would like to say that Alexander Lukashenko gave a fairly accurate analysis of the situation to what has been happening for a decade in this region. And I agree, of course, that Armenia can use the advice and recommendations given by the Belarusian President.
