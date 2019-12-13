Baizhanov: Belarusian experience can be in great demand in Kazakhstan

The Belarusian experience may be in great demand in Kazakhstan. This was stated by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus Yerlan Baizhanov in the program "Panorama".

Kazakhstan is actively interested in ensuring that political processes in Belarus develop in the right direction, stability is preserved, and this will be the basis for strengthening all other areas of cooperation, the diplomat said.

"There are many issues in the economic sphere. Mutual trade fell by 16% in 2023, and this is not the trend we need," he emphasized. - We need to increase mutual trade, this issue is quite serious. And the governments of our states should attach great importance to it".

It is necessary to increase both trade and industrial cooperation, it is necessary to give room for investments, the ambassador believes. He is now actively traveling through the regions of Belarus, visiting large enterprises. "I am personally convinced that Belarusian enterprises have high technologies, demonstrate the potential that can be useful in our country," Yerlan Baizhanov said. - Intensification of production, emergence of new enterprises are extremely important for Kazakhstan now. Belarusian experience can be very useful here.