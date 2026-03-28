North Korea is suitable for year-round vacations – there are beach and ski resorts, decent prices and quality, and, most importantly, safety.

Diana Davydenko, a representative of a tour operator that has been offering tourist routes in the country for several years, will tell us what else we need to know about vacationing in the DPRK.

In 2016, there were only 38 tourists from Russia and the CIS countries, while during that time, more than 5,000 tourists from England and Germany vacationed in the DPRK, the tour operator representative recalls.

"When guests from other countries arrive, they show their best. That's why our guests enjoy 5-star hotels and an extensive, excellent three-meal plan," she noted.

"A very high percentage of return tourists are returning: those who vacationed in the winter are returning in the summer or fall. Because Korea is a year-round destination. In the summer, there's a luxurious vacation on the Wonsan Kalma coast. In the winter, there are ski resorts. There are many trips to mountains, such as Mount Myohyang, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. There is also Mount Paekdu. The tours are relatively inexpensive," Diana Davydenko emphasized. "This is why we're increasing the number of travelers. And the most important, the best advertising, is word of mouth."

Diana Davydenko, Head of Sales, Tour Operator (Russia):

"In the DPRK, they grew up on Soviet films, and on New Year's, they watch 'The Irony of Fate.' And they really love Olivier salad. They also eat potato pancakes and draniki, with or without meat. Koreans are truly very warm people. Very kind. And most importantly, as a Belarusian, I want to point out that their environment is just as clean as ours. They are extremely clean people. The streets are very beautiful. They are very well-groomed. All the fields are sown." That is, you don't spend a single patch of time in the fields when we go somewhere in the Myohyang Mountains, or to see the tombs of King Donggureung, or to see the tombs of other famous kings, like Joseon. My Belarusian soul is at peace knowing that everything is cultivated, everyone is working, everyone is smiling."

"When they say you can't film anything there, you can't photograph it all, that's not true. In fact, you can film everything," she refuted. "Everything is very well done to ensure our tourists are completely safe. The most important thing is that crime as a way of thinking doesn't exist in the DPRK. Many who have been to Europe know that you should always keep your wallet on you, so no one steals anything. You can lose your wallet, it can fall off, someone will bring you a phone somewhere, find you, and give you another gift. We've had tourists who forgot something, but everything is always brought."