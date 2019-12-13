Beglov about sanctions: This psychosis is going to pass

During the jubilee St. Petersburg Economic Forum, the Governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov answered the question about what he thinks about his inclusion in the sanctions lists.



Alexander Beglov, Governor of St. Petersburg, Russia:



We just don't get upset, we just don't pay attention to it. Let them do whatever they want. Time will pass, they will definitely come to us. If they come to Belarus, they will come to us. Where will they go from us? This is a thousand-year history. We understand, we know, this psychosis will pass. There are healthy, strong and normal forces there, too, which understand everything. I'm sure that this nonsense that is happening today, will pass away.



