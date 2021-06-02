BelNPP gets license to operate Power Unit 1

The Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP) received a license to operate the Power Unit 1. This decision was taken today by the Ministry of Emergency Situations. As emphasized a representative of the Russian Federal Inspectorate for Nuclear and Radiation Safety, the issuance of the license is a historic event that crowns many years of work on the creation of modern nuclear and radiation safety in Belarus.

At the end of April there was a public hearing where the Russian Federal Inspectorate for Nuclear and Radiation Safety presented the progress and results of the safety expertise as well as the conformity assessment of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant. The comments and questions expressed were taken into account by the board of the Ministry of Emergency Situations when making a decision to issue a license.