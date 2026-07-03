On July 3, a mobile studio of the First Information Channel was set up in Trinity Suburb, a popular destination for foreign tourists who love to visit Belarus for the holidays.

We discussed the country's peace-loving policy, historical memory, and interaction with partners with First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Sergei Lukashevich.

First Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus Sergei Lukashevich

"The essence of our foreign policy, as well as the basis for our interaction with our partners around the world, is to live in peace, justice, and freedom. Eighty-two years have passed since the joyful events of July 3, 1944, for Belarusians, and we continue to build an atmosphere of trust, stability, and peace around ourselves. Our country acts as a tension stabilizer in the region, and this characteristic is only confirmed with each passing year. We are the ones trying to stabilize the situation. We are the driver of peace processes. We are very successful in some things, less so in others, but we are working with our partners to ensure that our peace-loving stance, aimed at interaction with the outside world and with our neighbors, is respectfully received by them. Because this stance is precisely what meets the aspirations, visions, and thoughts of humanity for universal prosperity and peace throughout the world," the First Deputy Foreign Minister emphasized.

Belarusians understand the value of peace and know what war is. Sergei Lukashevich emphasized that we are among the few who have truly preserved the memory of those events. "And it's not that we preserved it out of reproach. After all, when German troops invaded our country uninvited in 1941, their slogans were quite beautiful and appealing: to bring culture to our country, to invite us to live in a united Europe according to the models and approaches of that time. And we remember very well how it all ended. It ended in the genocide of the Belarusian people," he recalled.

Sergei Lukashevich noted that the peace-loving views of Belarusians are shared in many countries, on many continents, and therefore we have many friends, which allows Belarus to successfully build a mutually beneficial dialogue.