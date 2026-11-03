Belarus Again Becomes Platform for International Dialogue

Belarus is once again becoming a platform for international dialogue. The main goal is not simply an exchange of opinions, but the development of concrete solutions that will benefit people and strengthen the common Eurasian space. Expert opinion.

Irina Dovgalo, Member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:

"We still strive to create a unified space that can respond to the challenges and threats that exist today in a globally changing world. And here, no matter how much we wish for it, dialogue is necessary – open, absolutely clear. And not just, as they say, talk for the sake of talking, but so that concrete solutions can be developed in the interests of the people of the countries that Eurasia represents today. Therefore, the announced number of countries participating in the international conference, which will be held in Minsk, demonstrates that there is the interest, there is a need, and therefore there will be results."