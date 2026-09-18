Belarus and China Outline New Areas of Cooperation in Tourism, Education, and Sports

Tourism, education, sports: Belarus and China outline new areas of cooperation. A meeting took place in Minsk between the Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus (FTUB) and the Chinese Ambassador. The parties placed special emphasis on the tourism sector. A trade union-affiliated tour operator could serve as a bridge for fostering mutual travel.

Discussions also covered the modernization of the FTUB’s health and wellness infrastructure, as well as the implementation of joint educational programs and cultural and sports events.

Yuri Senko, Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus:

"Issues of people-to-people diplomacy are of great importance; through the trade union movement and our collaboration, we can take new steps forward. We discussed tourism, education, sports competitions, and friendly matches. I briefed the Ambassador on the opportunities currently available to the Republic of Belarus and the trade union movement. We reached agreements on a number of issues, mutual contacts, and the discussion of various areas of activity. I am convinced that we will see results very soon."

The parties discussed the possibility of signing a cooperation agreement between the trade unions of the two countries.