Belarus and India establishing joint pharmaceutical production

Vladimir Karanik, Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences, has completed his visit to India. In Mumbai, he held talks with several pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Contacts are in place, as are specific agreements on establishing joint drug production facilities, Vladimir Karanik told the First Information TV channel.

India is the third-largest pharmaceutical producer in the world, which is one of the main topics of his visit to India.

"The negotiations were very productive. Indian scientists and pharmacists have extensive expertise and experience. We have a good tradition of cooperation with Indian companies. We have a long-standing relationship with Cipla. When the need to establish a scientific and technological center for applied pharmaceuticals in Minsk arose, Cipla was chosen as our partner," Vladimir Karanik noted.

Cipla partially financed the project. During the negotiations, the participants discussed training for the future center's staff, transferring competencies, and assisting in mastering process validation methods.

"We visited the company's R&D center—it's truly impressive when a molecule's chemical formula is transformed into a step-by-step production technology, specifying all control points and process integrity principles. We realized we had chosen the right partner," shared the Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences.

At a meeting with the Chairman of the Board of Directors, they confirmed their readiness to accept Belarusian specialists for training in the near future and to send their specialists to assist with the commissioning and setup of equipment, ensuring the center's rapid and efficient operation.