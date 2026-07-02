Belarus and Indonesia Agree on Visa-Free Travel

Belarus and Indonesia have agreed to establish a visa-free travel regime for Belarusian citizens. They also reached an understanding on opening a direct flight. This was announced by Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko in Jakarta following talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, BelTA informed.

"I thank you for the decision you made today to open the embassy, visa-free travel for our citizens, and launching of a direct flight," the head of state said.