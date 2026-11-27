On November 27, Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxim Ryzhenkov met with Laureano Ortega Murillo, Advisor to the Co-Presidents of Nicaragua for Investments, Trade, and International Cooperation.

During the talks, the two sides noted the successful development of mutual trade, economic, and political ties between their countries. Maxim Ryzhenkov stated that regular contacts between Belarus and Nicaragua confirm the friendly nature of their bilateral relations. The Minister particularly highlighted the importance of joint events that have taken place over the last few days, including the opening of the Nicaraguan Embassy in Minsk.