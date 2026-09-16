Belarus and Oman: Delegations Discuss Strengthening Inter-University Cooperation

Belarus and Oman are discussing the implementation of joint projects between the universities. This topic, among others, was addressed during a meeting between Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov and an Omani delegation led by Her Highness Mona bint Fahad Al Said, the Assistant Vice-Chancellor for International Co-operation at Sultan Qaboos University and Deputy Chair of the Board of Trustees of the National Museum of Oman—the Foreign Ministry press service reported.

His Excellency Jamal bin Hassan al-Moosawi, Secretary-General of the National Museum of Oman also participated in the meeting, which took place during the Omani delegation's visit to Belarus aimed at expanding bilateral educational and cultural cooperation.

"The parties expressed mutual interest in strengthening inter-university cooperation, noting the significant potential for collaboration in this area and identifying pathways and mechanisms for its further development. They discussed the implementation of joint projects between higher education institutions in Belarus and Oman," the Foreign Ministry stated.

In addition, the schedule of cultural events for 2026–2027 in Belarus and Oman was discussed. In this context, the parties explored opportunities for organizing exhibitions and performances by artistic groups on a reciprocal basis.

The participants also touched upon a number of issues regarding political cooperation between the two countries. Her Highness Mona bint Fahad Al Said congratulated the Belarusian side on the upcoming National Unity Day.

Photo: BelTA