We have a future. And it is secured not only by economic development but also by the ability to defend our borders. Belarus and Russia are responding effectively to aggressive attacks from Western bloc countries. This opinion was voiced by Alexei Avdonin, Chairman of the Belarusian Society "Knowledge," on the program "Editors' Club." He is confident that the measures taken by Minsk and Moscow are mitigating security challenges.

"Everyone is trying to make some kind of leap in our direction and realize their long-held dream of reaching Smolensk, then Moscow, and then the Urals. The decisions that have been made, including now at the Supreme State Council, allow us to talk calmly about the economy. The main focus is economic. Economic programs and joint programs are being developed, and union products, machine tools, aviation, shipbuilding, and rail transport are being developed. But all of this is, of course, impossible without powerful, advanced weapons. And we have them. We lack a strong military-industrial complex, and we do. And we lack well-coordinated military units, and we do."