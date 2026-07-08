Belarus and Uzbekistan Forge Stronger Ties: Third Forum of Regions Concludes with 14 New Agreements

A large Uzbek delegation began its work in Belarus at the beginning of the week. Business representatives and regional officials traveled across the country to explore the potential of each oblast. The range of shared interests is broad, encompassing industry, agriculture, forestry, and more.

Each area is open to the launch of joint projects. All agreements were finalized today during the plenary session of the Third Forum of Regions of Belarus and Uzbekistan.

What unites the two countries, and how are they working together to strengthen both economies?

Belarus and Uzbekistan Expand Cooperation in Agriculture

Uzbekistan already has a network of stores selling Belarusian products. Upon arriving in Belarus, one still wants to experience the country through its flavors. The experience of ensuring food security while earning from exports is of clear interest to Uzbek partners.

Kakhramon Yuldashev, Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Uzbekistan, noted:

“There is great interest in establishing cooperation in the creation of cattle-breeding complexes, the cultivation of in-demand agricultural products, and the supply of goods both to Uzbekistan and to the Belarusian domestic market.”

Regional and District-Level Ties Between Belarus and Uzbekistan

Cooperation in agriculture was discussed in one of the sections. Other sessions focused on industry, woodworking, and science. The entire program of the Forum of Regions was designed to maximize work in the regions themselves. The choice of what to showcase was guided by the wishes of the delegations.

Aziz Gafurov, Deputy Governor of Pastdargom District in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand Region, said:

“You have very well-developed livestock farming here. Our entrepreneurs want to open businesses here. Yesterday we visited the Subbotnik farm. We will initiate, and our enterprises want to initiate projects in agriculture. They are already ready. Preliminary agreements will be signed today.”

14 Agreements Signed Between Regions

Agreements were recorded today during the plenary session. As a result, 14 documents were signed. The Mogilev Region, in particular, found several partners.

Elena Prudnikova-Kirpichenok, Deputy Chairwoman of the Mogilev Regional Executive Committee, noted:

“During meetings with our colleagues, we also outlined mutually beneficial exchanges of tourist flows. Uzbekistan is a wonderful country for tourism development, just as our Republic of Belarus is. Of course, in the roadmaps signed with two regions, one of the key sections will be the exchange of tourists.”

Authorities and Businesses of Both Countries Remain in Close Contact

Both in Belarus and Uzbekistan, each region has its own strengths. These must be fully utilized so that both economies feel the positive effects. While the targets for trade turnover are ambitious, what matters most is the shared interest that exists at all levels — from governors to businesspeople.

Zoir Mirzaev, Governor of Uzbekistan’s Tashkent Region, observed:

“One could gather ministers, deputies, or governors, but when two businessmen sit at the table, issues are resolved faster — they find common ground more quickly.”

Yuri Karayev, Chairman of the Grodno Regional Executive Committee, added:

“It was immediately a businesslike, American-style approach — straight to the point, without lengthy assurances of friendship and affection, but directly listing what we can offer each other. It was very interesting and businesslike.”

Uzbekistan’s Trade House Opens in Minsk

The Forum of Regions always aims for practical results. This includes not only the signing of documents but also new openings. Uzbekistan now has its own Trade House in Belarus. Currently, it showcases light industry and electrical engineering products, with the assortment set to expand steadily.

Tatyana Potapova, manager of a hotel, noted the wide variety of goods on offer and their competitiveness in price and quality.

Davron Vakhobov, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, said:

“For entrepreneurs, this Trade House will become a platform for selling finished products exported by Uzbekistan. It will also serve as a platform for exporting Belarusian products to Uzbekistan. I am confident that the volume of trade between the two countries will grow year by year. A reliable Belarusian partner will also operate on the premises of the Trade House, providing support to our entrepreneurs in the field of livestock farming.”

Belarus and Uzbekistan: Strategic and Reliable Partners

How quickly all the agreements will be translated into reality remains to be seen. It is hoped that the next Forum of Regions will demonstrate tangible progress. This format has clearly proven its effectiveness. Belarus and Uzbekistan are strategic and reliable partners, united by strong regional connections.