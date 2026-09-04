Belarus and Vietnam Discuss Security Cooperation

On September 4, the State Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council met with the Deputy Minister of Public Security of Vietnam. The parties exchanged views on current issues in the international and regional situation. Today, it is important to adhere to the principle of universal, equal, and indivisible security based on mutual trust and respect, taking into account each other's interests.

State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Alexander Volfovich

Alexander Volfovich, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus: "Expert meetings were held between the working groups of the State Secretariat of the Security Council and the Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam. A wide range of issues were discussed, primarily security-related. Assessments were made of current challenges, threats, the migration agenda, cyber threats, human trafficking, and arms proliferation. In other words, a very broad range of issues. The exchange of experience was discussed, and the training of our representatives at Vietnamese universities was considered. We also extended an invitation: we have created a broad school, a base of various fields—the National Security Academy, the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the University of Civil Defense—where we could train our Vietnamese comrades. A draft new work plan for 2027-2029 was reviewed."

As noted at the meeting, cooperation must be developed with an emphasis on practical aspects. Today, consultations were held between the joint working group of the State Secretariat of the Security Council and the Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam. Following these consultations, a protocol on security was signed.