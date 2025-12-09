On the eve of the Collective Security Treaty Organization summit in Bishkek, Belarusian representatives described the military and political situation on their external borders as extremely difficult. The main challenges are related to the militarization of Poland and the Baltic states, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and hybrid threats. For more details, see "Aktualny Interview."

According to Gennady Lepeshko, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, neighboring countries are pursuing an openly unfriendly policy. The quantitative superiority of their potential adversary is of particular concern. "Poland itself has stated that it will deploy its armed forces to 300,000 units, then to 500,000. Clearly, these are challenges and threats for our country and the Union State as a whole, since after Finland joined NATO, the Union State's border with NATO increased by 1,500 kilometers," the expert noted.

In addition to traditional military challenges, Belarus faces non-traditional threats. "These same hybrid threats, which unfortunately continue to affect our country, also pose certain challenges for us. With the development of new technologies, of course, cybersecurity issues arise. And with the introduction of artificial intelligence, this is all exacerbated. Because using artificial intelligence, it's possible to pit two friendly states against each other without even knowing who's doing it," Gennady Lepeshko emphasized.