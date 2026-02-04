Belarus Approves Logo for Year of Belarusian Women

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2d810421-ea35-45ca-9b90-25383be6f976/conversions/891985ea-fdb8-495f-a219-03ee7bdebfbf-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2d810421-ea35-45ca-9b90-25383be6f976/conversions/891985ea-fdb8-495f-a219-03ee7bdebfbf-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2d810421-ea35-45ca-9b90-25383be6f976/conversions/891985ea-fdb8-495f-a219-03ee7bdebfbf-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2d810421-ea35-45ca-9b90-25383be6f976/conversions/891985ea-fdb8-495f-a219-03ee7bdebfbf-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus has approved a logo for the Year of the Belarusian Woman, BelTA reports, citing Olga Shpilevskaya, head of the Belarusian Women's Union.

The Belarusian Women's Union initiated a logo design competition shortly after the head of state announced the 2026 theme.

"We wished to see how girls and women see this logo, how they imagine it. Each woman could draw her own version based on her insight and feelings. We didn't set any parameters. We reckoned that Belarusian women themselves should suggest this year's symbol," Olga Shpilevskaya said.

The competition was held among all regional, united, and primary organizations of the Belarusian Women's Union. Participants submitted over 100 different designs. Many of the entries shared a unifying style: many suggested incorporating the image, a face of a woman into the logo. However, interpretations varied wildly.

Evgeniya Pogranichnaya, leader of the youth wing of the Volkovysk district organization of the Belarusian Women's Union won the competition. She is a photographer and has previously presented several photo exhibitions. Evgeniya enjoys photographing families and women.