3.67 BYN
2.98 BYN
3.45 BYN
Belarus Approves Waste Management Strategy: Goal - to Recycle 90% of Waste by 2040
Belarus is focusing on environmental safety and has a strategy for managing industrial and consumer waste. The main goal is to achieve a recycling rate of at least 90%. The strategy is planned to be implemented in stages: by 2030, then in accordance with five-year plans until 2040.
Olga Sazonova, Head of the Waste Management Department at the Belarusian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection:
"Achieving the target indicators is planned through the development of production and consumption waste management systems through a wide range of measures. For example, identifying a single government body to regulate and monitor waste management, improving the legislative framework, minimizing waste generation, limiting the excessive use of packaging in product manufacturing, and promoting the use of environmentally friendly packaging."
The strategy provides for the implementation of technologies for recycling waste generated during the production of potash and phosphorus fertilizers. Plans call for the creation of facilities for compost production from organic matter. Sewage sludge recycling is also planned.