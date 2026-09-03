Belarus Begins a Combat-Readiness Check of Internal Troops

In Belarus they are checking the combat readiness of internal troops. By the scenario of the exercises the 7th Separate Special Militia Brigade of internal troops must pass to the highest degree of readiness and fully complete its manning, after which it is to fulfill tasks in conditions maximally close to real ones.

Special attention is to the interaction of different force structures and the experience of modern conflicts. Servicemen will have to oppose conditional diversion groups, and criminal militia — to participate in their search and neutralization.

They will also check the work of operational headquarters and the clarity of the command of subunits. In the case of a complication of the situation the actions of the military, militia, and other state organs must be coordinated.